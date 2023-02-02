JUST IN
Noise launches Buds Connect true wireless earbuds at Rs 1,299: Details here
Snap may come up with AR glasses powered by generative AI technology
Samsung partners with Qualcomm, Google to build extended reality ecosystem
MSI unveils 13th Gen Intel Core powered laptops with Nvidia RTX 40 GPUs
Microsoft Teams Premium gets new features powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5
Right on intention, poor on scoping: IAMAI on draft rules for online gaming
Netflix shares how it plans to maintain account sharing within household
DIZO launches Watch D2 smartwatch with voice calling feature: Details here
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone to launch on February 10
Meta purges 34 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Instagram in India in Dec
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Noise launches Buds Connect true wireless earbuds at Rs 1,299: Details here
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter to cancel free access to API from Feb 9; many apps to get affected

Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday said that it will stop offering free access to its API (Application Programming Interface) starting February 9 and instead launch a paid version

Topics
Twitter | Social media apps | mobile application

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter’s cancelling free access to its API from Feb 9 that shuts many apps
Twitter’s cancelling free access to its API from Feb 9 that shuts many apps. Photo: Bloomberg

Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday said that it will stop offering free access to its API (Application Programming Interface) starting February 9 and instead launch a paid version.

The Twitter Developer account announced in a series of tweets that the company will be discontinuing support for both the legacy v1.1 and the new v2 of its Twitter APIs.

"Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead," Twitter Developer account tweeted.

"Over the years, hundreds of millions of people have sent over a trillion Tweets, with billions more every week," it added.

Moreover, the microblogging platform concluded by saying, "Twitter data are among the world's most powerful data sets. We're committed to enabling fast & comprehensive access so you can continue to build with us. We'll be back with more details on what you can expect next week."

Reacting to the information shared by Twitter, a user commented, "charging developers for creating features for your own product? lol you should be paying them."

Another user said, "Your API didn't update for like 3 month since the takeover, you suspended legit 3rd party app and NOW we wont be able to use it for free?? Even Facebook and YouTube API are free and they are updated."

Meanwhile, Twitter under Elon Musk is now working on a payments system that will support accepted currencies with crypto functionality embedded into it.

According to a report in The Financial Times, the payments feature will support fiat currencies to start with.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 17:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU