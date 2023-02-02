JUST IN
Business Standard

Netflix shares how it plans to maintain account sharing within household

Streaming giant Netflix has shared its rules and exemptions to explain how it plans to maintain account sharing within a household

Topics
Netflix | Streaming networks | Digital platform

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has shared its rules and exemptions to explain how it plans to maintain account sharing within a household.

The company has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing -- Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, reports TechCrunch.

By charging extra fees for extended usage of the streaming service outside the household, the company hopes to reduce account sharing this year.

With the new terms, users are asked to specify their TV as their primary location, and the same Wi-Fi network as the TV should be used to connect all accounts and devices.

"A primary location is set by a TV that is signed into your account and is connected to your Wi-Fi network. All other devices signed into your account on that Wi-Fi network will be associated with your primary location and will be able to use Netflix," the company said.

Netflix will set a primary location based on IP address, device IDs and activity if a user hasn't specified a primary location or doesn't have a TV.

"To ensure that your devices are associated with your primary location, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days," the company mentioned.

Last month, the streaming giant had announced that it will roll out its paid password sharing "more broadly" "later in" the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 13:53 IST

