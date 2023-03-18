Whatsapp rolling out 'groups in common' section within search bar on beta

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhones on iOS 16 beta to get 5G next week: How-to get beta software
Apple releases iOS 16.2 developer beta with 5G network support for iPhones
WhatsApp to let users share up to 100 media on Android beta in new feature
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report
WhatsApp rolling out voice-based status updates feature on Android beta
-
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for.
Beta users will see a new 'Groups in common' section when searching for contacts within the search bar, reports WABetaInfo.
The new feature gives users more information when searching for contacts within the search bar.
It is currently available for some testers, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.
This feature is the same as the one rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop, which allows users to see the groups they have in common with their contacts without opening their chat information to see the list of groups in common.
Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "approve new participants" feature in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS.
--IANS
aj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 13:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU