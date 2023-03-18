JUST IN
Business Standard

Whatsapp rolling out 'groups in common' section within search bar on beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common

Topics
whatsapp | Android | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for.

Beta users will see a new 'Groups in common' section when searching for contacts within the search bar, reports WABetaInfo.

The new feature gives users more information when searching for contacts within the search bar.

It is currently available for some testers, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

This feature is the same as the one rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop, which allows users to see the groups they have in common with their contacts without opening their chat information to see the list of groups in common.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "approve new participants" feature in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 13:13 IST

