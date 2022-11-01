JUST IN
Technology » News
Business Standard

Users can soon use 'Message Yourself' feature as WhatsApp tests new feature

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a self-messaging feature that would allow you to send messages to yourself more easily

Topics
WhatsApp users | message

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a self-messaging feature that would allow you to send messages to yourself more easily.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now testing some improvements for sending messages to yourself for some beta testers on its beta apps for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is now conducting a small test by rolling out "messages with yourself" to a select group of beta testers following the release of the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.24.2 update.

Some beta testers found that WhatsApp is now highlighting that chat by adding "message yourself" as the chat caption after updating to the most recent version of the Android app, according to the report.

In this, WhatsApp has a new chat option called "Me (You)" that allows you to send messages to just yourself.

Meanwhile, you can still use WhatsApp to message yourself by using the wa.me (Click to Message link) or by creating a group in which you are the only participant.

But if you want to send an important message later or transfer files between your devices, then messaging yourself can be a useful feature or the best way to communicate with yourself.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 20:14 IST

`
