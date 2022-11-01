Users can soon use 'Message Yourself' feature as WhatsApp tests new feature

-
ALSO READ
When sending a WhatsApp voice message, what you should or shouldn't do
Whatsapp Desktop feature: Connect your device while staying offline
WhatsApp hacked? Here's how to check if someone else is using your account
WhatsApp tests edit message feature ahead of final release: Details here
WhatsApp to roll out new privacy features; to allow users to leave silently
-
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a self-messaging feature that would allow you to send messages to yourself more easily.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now testing some improvements for sending messages to yourself for some beta testers on its beta apps for Android and iOS.
WhatsApp is now conducting a small test by rolling out "messages with yourself" to a select group of beta testers following the release of the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.24.2 update.
Some beta testers found that WhatsApp is now highlighting that chat by adding "message yourself" as the chat caption after updating to the most recent version of the Android app, according to the report.
In this, WhatsApp has a new chat option called "Me (You)" that allows you to send messages to just yourself.
Meanwhile, you can still use WhatsApp to message yourself by using the wa.me (Click to Message link) or by creating a group in which you are the only participant.
But if you want to send an important message later or transfer files between your devices, then messaging yourself can be a useful feature or the best way to communicate with yourself.
--IANS
shs/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 20:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU