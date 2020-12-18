Vivo, ZEISS form global partnership to promote, develop mobile imaging

-
ALSO READ
Vivo's new 5G phone V20 Pro is being manufactured in Greater Noida
Smartphones worth Rs 1.5 crore sold every minute during festive sales
India's smartphone mkt grows 17% with shipment of 54.3 mn units in Q2: IDC
Online channels accounted for 43% of Indian smartphone market in Q2
OPPO Watch: A decent 'WearOS' experience with premium feel
-
Chinese handset maker Vivo on Thursday said it has formed a long-term strategic partnership with optical solutions firm Zeiss to jointly promote and develop innovations in mobile imaging technology.
The first 'Vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system' will be featured in the vivo X60 series, a statement said.
As part of the collaboration agreement, Vivo and Zeiss will establish the Vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab, a joint R&D programme to innovate mobile imaging technology for Vivo's flagship smartphones, it added.
The strategic, multi-faceted collaboration is designed to allow Vivo and ZEISS to build on each other's strengths and advance mobile photography technology, it said.
Additionally, the companies will launch the 'Vivo ZEISS Master Photography' campaign to promote the Vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system and to inspire users to enjoy their creativity with Vivo's flagship smartphones.
"Based on the synergy and complementarity of optical expertise and new digital technologies, Vivo and ZEISS intend to make the strategic collaboration a starting point to create new opportunities for mobile imaging, enable more creativity, so as to support the long-term and healthy development of the entire industry," Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of Vivo, said.
Joerg Schmitz, Head of ZEISS Consumer Products, said the breadth of ZEISS's decades-long expertise with optical technologies and imaging will enable vivo to enhance the imaging performance of its flagship smartphones.
In a separate statement, Vivo announced its #SwitchOff campaign in India that urges smartphone users to choose to take a break from their smartphones and spend quality time with their near and dear ones.
The campaign is founded on the observation from its 'Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2020' that average usage of smartphones by Indians is estimated to have gone up 25 per cent to almost 7 hours a day as people depend on these gadgets for work/study from home and entertainment amid the pandemic.
The study also brought out that the increased screen time could have an impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of a person, and excessive usage is, in turn, having an adverse impact on relationships.
The campaign unveils a film which underlines the observation that even when people sit with friends/family, they are still engrossed on their phones, and this impacts the quality of time spent. The film features actor Fareeda Jalal playing the role of a grandmother, who has just about had it with this trend.
The film showcases a playful metaphor that is used to communicate the larger issue of quality family time being spent on smartphones. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Lowe Lintas.
The smartphone emerged as the central nervous system for everything, but its excessive use has impacted human relationships, Vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said.
"As a brand aligned to the purpose of promoting the wellbeing of our consumers, we, at Vivo India, commissioned this campaign to sensitise people about the benefits of mindful use of smartphones and spread the message of why there is a need to #SwitchOff your phones once in a while for healthier minds and stronger relationships - leading to happier lives," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU