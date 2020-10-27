Smartphones worth Rs 1.5 crore sold every minute during festive sales

-
-
Smartphones once again led the most sought-after shopping category with capturing 47 per cent of total festive sales in the seven day period (October 15-21), driven by new launches and affordable models.
According to Bengaluru-based market research firm RedSeer, smartphones worth Rs 1.5 crore were sold every minute across online platforms in the first week of festive sales -- enabled by value selection, affordability schemes and fast delivery.
"In many aspects this is indeed a #festivaloffirsts for Indian eCommerce which will build a strong foundation for its future growth," said Mrigank Gutgutia, Director at RedSeer Consulting.
Fashion, while not as big a sales contributor as last year, showed resilience to reach 14 per cent of the festive days sales, despite the demand for formal and festive wear still being low.
"Long tail categories including home and home furnishings have done better due to high demand for work-from-home and study-from-home infrastructure," the report mentioned.
Smartphone brand Mi India last week said it sold 50 lakh handsets during the seven-day festive sales across Amazon, Flipkart and mi.com platforms.
Chinese smartphone brand Poco sold over 10 lakh smartphones in the festive sales period on Flipkart.
Flipkart earlier said that in the mobile category, the platform recorded two times growth in customers.
The premium segment of smartphones saw a growth of 3.2 times, predominantly driven by Apple, Google and Samsung phones, among others.
