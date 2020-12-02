Vivo's new 5G phone V20 Pro is being manufactured in Greater Noida

-
Smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday said the slimmest 5G phone from its stable, V20 Pro, is being manufactured at the company's factory in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The company has started the sale of Vivo V20 Pro across retail stores and e-commerce portals at a price of Rs 29,990 per unit.
With the promise of providing the best to our customers and our commitment to 'Make in India', we are proud to share that the all-new Vivo V20 Pro is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility. With the 'Pro' version under V20 series, we are hopeful to witness a great response from the Indian customers, similar to V20 and V20SE," Vivo India director for brand strategy Nipun Marya said in a statement.
Vivo claims V20 Pro has a thickness of 7.39 millimetre and is slimmest in under Rs 30,000 price category.
The V20 Pro smartphone has been built on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform and comes with 44-megapixel eye autofocus dual-front camera and 64 MP night camera.
