Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may come with built-in thermometer

South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch 5 with a thermometer to help users measure their body temperature.

has developed new technology to resolve issues with existing temperature sensing tools.

According to a latest news from South Korean publication ET News, the company will introduce the new function to help users detect symptoms of Covid-19 at home.

The tech giant has devised a way to measure body temperature accurately through a smartwatch, and that the new technology will make it to the upcoming models.

earlier unveiled Galaxy Watch4 that is among the first ones to feature the new Wear OS jointly built with Google.

Along with a lot of health features, such as a heart rate monitor, one of the interesting USPs of the device is that it allows users to monitor their stress levels.

The watch also comes equipped with Samsung's bio-active sensor.

This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors -- Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis -- so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect irregular heartbeat, etc.

