Business Standard

WhatsApp new status feature will let users post disappearing pictures

Meta has now added several new features to WhatsApp status, which will let users post disappearing pictures and other media.

Topics
WhatsApp in India | WhatsApp features | Whatsapp Status

ANI  Others 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta has now added several new features to WhatsApp status, which will let users post disappearing pictures and other media.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, once the features roll out over the coming weeks, you'll be able to react to people's posts with an emoji, limit who can see your status, and post voice messages.

The announcement post read that the status emoji reactions work similarly to how they do on Instagram; when you swipe up on the post, you get the option to choose from one of eight emojis.

The feature lets you change who can see your statuses, with the option to show it to everyone, hide it from certain contacts, or only show it to specific people, reported The Verge.

According to Meta, the options you pick will be the default for the next status you post, but you'll be able to change it without changing the visibility of past statuses.

Other features are small quality-of-life improvements. Statuses that include links will also be more visually appealing -- Meta says there'll now be previews for the site or page that the link will take you to.

WhatsApp is also trying to make it clearer when people post status by adding a ring around their profile picture in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info screens, as per The Verge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on WhatsApp in India

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:40 IST

