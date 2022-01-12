WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users play voice note in background

-
ALSO READ
Soon transfer chat history from iOS to Android on WhatsApp: Report
WhatsApp testing playback speed controls for audio messages: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp to enable users to search businesses nearby: Report
HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules
WhatsApp to allow chat history transfer between Apple iOS, Google Android
-
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new global voice note player on iOS beta that will let users listen to a voice message while on a different chat.
According to WABetainfo, the voice note that users are listening to will not be dismissed when they swipe back or open a different chat.
This feature will let users listen to voice notes even when they switch to a different chat.
This feature has been released to some iOS beta testers, including WhatsApp Business beta.
The feature is still under development for WhatsApp beta for Android and there is no news about the release date.
A recent report said that WhatsApp for iOS is planning to remove "Broadcast Lists" and "New Group" from the chats list in a future update.
There will be a new entry point for "Broadcast" within the contacts list, available when users tap the same button "Start New Chat" at the top right.
The report noted that this is planned for a future update and there is not a known release date.
--IANS
vc/svn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU