WhatsApp rolls out links for calls; testing group call for up to 32 people

Instant messaging and calling app WhatsApp will roll out call links for people to join on video and voice calls on the app, its parent firm Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday.
The company has also started testing group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp.
"We're rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap. We are also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. More coming soon," Zuckerberg said in a post on social media platform Facebook.
India is the biggest market for WhatsApp with 487.5 million users as of June 2022.
Users will be able to create a call link from the call section and share it with their family and friends. WhatsApp users will need the latest version of the app to use Call Links and the rollout begins this week.
The new feature is expected to increase the competition among the video calling and conferencing apps.
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 09:49 IST
