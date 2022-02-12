WhatsApp starts rolling out new calling interface for select Android users

-
Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls for select beta testers on Android.
According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has brought the updated voice calling interface to some users.
A few users are also able to see the change on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.5.3.
As of now, the new interface was not spotted on the iOS beta app, but the report says that WhatsApp might roll out to WhatsApp too in a future update.
To understand who is speaking on a group voice call, WhatsApp is working on bringing waveforms so that users can identify the speaker.
In addition, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new screen for responding users about their account ban reviews.
WhatsApp is also working on some new features, including tweaking the built-in camera and a redesigned caption view, for iOS users.
With the latest betas, the app is tweaking the built-in camera, as well as revamping other functions.
