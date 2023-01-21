JUST IN
Davos 2023: Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says race for AI to get complex
Apple, Samsung working on OLED screens for upcoming iPad Pro, MacBook Pro
iQOO confirms Neo 7 smartphone specifications ahead of February 16 launch
Google removes 'Smart Reply' suggestions from Voice app on Android, iOS
YouTube Music launches 'Listening Room' on Discord to get users' feedback
Netflix announces to roll out paid password sharing service in 2023
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G go on sale with introductory offers
Microsoft begins to roll out 'tabs' feature in Notepad for Windows 11
Instagram users can now pause notifications by enabling 'Quiet mode'
Apple continues working on classical music app after a year's delay: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Davos 2023: Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says race for AI to get complex
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolling out new 'voice status updates' feature on iOS beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on iOS beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates

Topics
Social Media | whatsapp | Companies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on iOS beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

Selected beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the new feature within the text status section, reports WABetaInfo.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and users also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status.

The platform also provides users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will automatically disappear after 24 hours and users can delete them for everyone at any time.

Moreover, the shared voice notes are end-to-end encrypted so only people whom users choose can listen to them.

The new feature is expected to be widely rolled out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out the same feature on Android beta.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Social Media

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU