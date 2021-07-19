WhatsApp users can now join or leave ongoing group calls anytime

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp Pink: This link can hack your smartphone, gain access, steal data
WhatsApp will soon let users choose video quality before sharing
WhatsApp: What will happen after May 15 if you do not accept privacy terms
Users not accepting privacy terms to face limited functionality: WhatsApp
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
-
Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Monday rolled out a new feature where the users can join a group video or voice call even after its started, and you see the participants in a video call screen the way you see on various communication apps.
WhatsApp said that the 'Joinable calls' reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp.
If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.
Group calling on WhatsApp currently allows up to eight participants to video call with each other.
"We've also created a call info screen so you can see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. If you hit 'ignore' you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp," the company said in a statement.
When you receive a group video call, the incoming WhatsApp group video call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you, the company informed.
Group video call history will appear in the 'CALLS' tab.
You can tap the call history to view the individual participants from the call, according to WhatsApp.
For over 400 million users in India, WhatsApp video calls are an easiest medium to connect to their loved ones especially in the social distancing times.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU