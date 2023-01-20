JUST IN
Business Standard

WhatsApp working on feature to allow sending pictures in original quality

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality.

The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, reports WABetaInfo.

The new feature will provide users more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

The ability to send photos with their original quality is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

The company also provides users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

 

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 12:06 IST

