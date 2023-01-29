WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group

JUST IN
Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | message

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)
Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to react to messages within the announcement group, on iOS.

The platform is working on an in-app banner to alert users when an update that brings message reactions within the announcement group is available, reports WABetaInfo.

As a result, users will be needed to update the version of the application from the App Store or the TestFlight app to access this new feature.

The ability to react to messages within the community announcement group is currently under development and it is expected to be released in a future update of the iOS application, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had rolled out some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant, on iOS.

The new update will help group admins to quickly manage and communicate with group participants in private, as now the platform supports large groups of up to 1024 participants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 12:00 IST

