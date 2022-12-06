JUST IN
Microsoft plans to raise Xbox first-party game prices by $10 in 2023
Apple explores shifting some iPad production from China to India: Report
Year in review: Portable SSDs to dual drives, best storage devices of 2022
Web3, ChromeOS scams to dominate online threat landscape in 2023: Report
Meta, Bharti Airtel to bring 'world's longest' subsea cable to India
Google releases Android 13 OS for smart TV with improved performance
Microsoft Teams gets instant polls, schedule send, other features: Details
Google working to speed up install times of Pixel software update
Apple's AR/VR headset may arrive in late 2023 due to software issues
Microsoft India hikes prices of products and services by up to 11%
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple explores shifting some iPad production from China to India: Report
Meta to verify user age on Facebook Dating through AI face scanning
Business Standard

Microsoft plans to raise Xbox first-party game prices by $10 in 2023

Microsoft will reportedly raise its first-party Xbox game prices from $59.99 to $69.99 next year

Topics
Microsoft | Xbox | Microsoft Xbox One X

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Xbox One X

Microsoft will reportedly raise its first-party Xbox game prices from $59.99 to $69.99 next year.

The new full-priced Xbox Game Studios games, including Redfall, Starfield and Forza Motorsport, will be priced at $69.99 instead of the regular $59.99, The Verge reported.

It's a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.

"Starting in 2023 our new, built for next-gen, full-priced games, including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield, will launch at $69.99 on all platforms," Microsoft said in a statement.

"This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch," it added.

In October, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also hinted that prices might increase after the holidays.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 10:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU