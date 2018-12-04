Xiaomi pips Apple in wearable device segment in Q3 with 21.5% market share

Riding on the success of its Band 3 in and other markets beyond China, grabbed the top position with 21.5 market share in the global wearable segment in the third quarter as came second with 13.1 per cent share, the (IDC) said on Tuesday.

Global shipments of reached 32 million units in the third quarter of 2018 -- up 21.7 per cent from the previous year, according to IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Tracker".

Though typically accounts for well over 80 per cent of Xiaomi's shipment volume, that share fell to 61 per cent as the company managed to grow its presence in other markets such as India, Europe, and

shipped 6.9 million wearables as compared to 4.2 million by at third place shipped 3.5 million wearables.

Many of the new basic wearables include features like notifications or simple app integrations that bleed into smartwatch territory.

"This has helped satiate consumer demand for more while also maintaining average selling prices in a market that faces plenty of downward pressure from low-cost vendors and declining smartwatch pricing," said Jitesh Ubrani, for

"As more features get added and as the price differential between basic trackers and smartwatches narrows, brands could potentially move consumers upstream to smartwatches," he added.

New products from the likes of Fitbit, and helped the basic wearables category return to growth during the quarter, said IDC.

Another driving factor was the growing demand in markets like (excluding Japan), which accounted for more than half of all shipments and grew 21.4 per cent over the previous year.

"The smartwatch market also evolved during the quarter as the two largest smartwatch brands, and Fitbit, continued to delve deeper into the healthcare market," said Ubrani.

Apple managed to launch its Series 4 Watch, its first watch approved for medical use, towards the end of the quarter.

The new design and sizes along with the latest version of Watch OS were welcome changes though the latest series only accounted for less than 20 per cent of all Apple Watch shipments, said IDC.

finished just ahead of to maintain its number four position worldwide, emphasizing its newest "TalkBand B5" series of wristbands.

closed some of the gaps with and stretched its lead past other contenders, capturing the fifth position for the quarter.

The company launched its next-generation smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, marking the first time that a moved away from its traditional "Gear" moniker to the "Galaxy" sub-brand, said IDC.