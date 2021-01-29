Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12.5 globally on February 8, says Report

Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch its next version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12.5 on February 8.

According to GizmoChina, the company's Global MIUI ROM official account has announced via a post that the company will unveil the MIUI 12.5 on February 8 and the event will be streamed on the said social media account.

MIUI 12.5 will be a moderate upgrade from the MIUI 12 that launched back in April 2020.

MIUI 12.5 has been claimed to be a better version of MIUI and the new operating system is said to be better than the previous MIUI versions.

There are rumours that it will provide improved privacy settings, including informing apps of the approximate location of a device.

MIUI 12.5 is also expected to introduce several animation changes to the default launcher and power menu, among others, along with a redesigned volume menu and Cleaner app. It will be released to 27 select devices via OTA update.

The device includes Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Youth Edition, along with other K series and Note series smartphones.

