Apple may launch second-generation AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021

Mark Zuckerberg defends WhatsApp privacy policy amid India backlash
Business Standard

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple is planning to upgrade its truly wireless earphones lineup, from the AirPods to AirPods Pro, and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone maker may launch second-generation AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021.

According to a DigiTimes report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch the new generation of its popular earbuds soon, as per sources close to the company's flash memory supplier Winbond.

Furthermore, the company is also rumoured to launch the AirPods Pro in two different size variants, while another rumour pointed at a Lite variant of the AirPods Pro as well but would still contain Apple's W2 chip rather than a new W3 chip.

With second-generation 'AirPods Pro', the tech giant could go for a "less ambitious" design than it hopes for 'AirPods Pro 2' due to the difficulty in packing antennas, ANC and mics in a more compact form factor.

The 'AirPods Pro' could feature a rounded shape more similar to earbuds from companies like Google and Samsung.

At present, there is no word exactly when a refreshed version of the 'AirPods Pro' would come out, but the updated earbuds are expected sometime in 2021, the report mentioned.

First Published: Fri, January 29 2021. 10:27 IST

