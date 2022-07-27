Google to monetise short-video platform YouTube Shorts, results encouraging

-
ALSO READ
YouTube Shorts allows creators to use clips from YouTube videos
YouTube Shorts hit 5 trillion all-time views: Sundar Pichai
YouTube Shorts hits 30 bn daily views: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
TikTok draws ire after admitting Chinese staffers can access US user data
TikTok drops e-commerce expansion plans in Europe, US, says report
-
In the era of TikTok, Google-owned YouTube Shorts is catching up fast and the company has seen encouraging results in its early monetisating efforts on the short-video making platform.
Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Alphabet (Google's parent company), said that consumers are increasing and consuming short-form videos obviously and they are seeing this across multiple platforms, including YouTube.
"We're continuing to see good user engagement on YouTube. Early results in Shorts' monetisation are also encouraging, and we're excited about the opportunities here," Schindler said during a call with analysts late on Tuesday.
"We're excited about the opportunity," he added.
YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.
In the April-June period, YouTube TV surpassed 5 million subscribers, including trailers.
"There's also a lot of potential for shopping on YouTube. Just last week, we announced a partnership with Shopify. It will help creators easily connect their stores to YouTube and enable shopping across their live streams and videos," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.
YouTube advertising revenue was $7.34 billion in the company's June quarter (Q2).
Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer at Alphabet, said that in YouTube and Network, the pullbacks in spend by some advertisers in the second quarter "reflects uncertainty about a number of factors that are challenging to disaggregate".
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU