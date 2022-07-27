Google to monetise short-video platform YouTube Shorts, results encouraging

In the era of TikTok, Google-owned Shorts is catching up fast and the company has seen encouraging results in its early monetisating efforts on the short-video making platform.

Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Alphabet (Google's parent company), said that consumers are increasing and consuming short-form videos obviously and they are seeing this across multiple platforms, including .

"We're continuing to see good user engagement on . Early results in Shorts' monetisation are also encouraging, and we're excited about the opportunities here," Schindler said during a call with analysts late on Tuesday.

"We're excited about the opportunity," he added.

YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.

In the April-June period, YouTube TV surpassed 5 million subscribers, including trailers.

"There's also a lot of potential for shopping on YouTube. Just last week, we announced a partnership with Shopify. It will help creators easily connect their stores to YouTube and enable shopping across their live streams and videos," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and .

YouTube advertising revenue was $7.34 billion in the company's June quarter (Q2).

Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer at Alphabet, said that in YouTube and Network, the pullbacks in spend by some advertisers in the second quarter "reflects uncertainty about a number of factors that are challenging to disaggregate".

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)