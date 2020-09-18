Zebronics launches Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar in India at Rs 17,999

Home-grown audio system brand on Thursday launched a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar with a subwoofer in India named ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos.

The soundbar will be available on Flipkart from September 21 at a price of Rs 17,999, the company said.

"Being the first Indian brand to launch our soundbar with a Dolby Atmos audio is truly exciting," Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics, said on the launch of the soundbar.

"With our newly launched ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar, entertainment at home will be a promising affair blending the perfect fusion of minimal design that delivers a powerhouse of sound," Doshi said.

The "ZEB-Juke Bar Pro Dolby Atmos" comes with a 16.51cms subwoofer driver for loud and punchy bass experience.

The soundbar comes with quad 5.71cms and dual 5.08cms drivers so that you're floored with scintillating audio clarity and immersive sound. The soundbar has a total output of 450watts.

The soundbar does not only have a hassle-free setup but a fairly easy way to connect with multi-connectivity options.

For example, one can wirelessly stream their music from their phone. Using the USB/ AUX, you can connect via HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) or the optical input and connect without a hassle.

The soundbar also comes with dual HDMI input along with one HDMI output. It also supports HDMI ARC.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with to bring their first Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar to Indian consumers," Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories, said in a statement.

" customers can now enjoy a breathtaking Dolby Atmos experience, with a large and constantly growing library of titles available in English and in Hindi."