Final Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate draws 63 million viewers

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate next birthday at WH
Maybe I'll have to leave the country if Biden wins elections: Donald Trump
US elections: Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their policies
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
US elections: Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden prepping for debate
The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden drew 10 million fewer viewers than their first meeting.
An estimated 63 million viewers tuned into the debate featuring Trump and Biden Thursday night, the Nielsen company said Friday. The debate was hosted at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
The numbers were tallied between 15 networks that aired the debate. Trump and Biden's first matchup last month was seen by 73.1 million people. The second debate was cancelled after Trump's coronavirus infection and replaced by duelling town halls on ABC and NBC the viewership for both the presidential candidates together was 27.6 million.
The Biden town hall reached 14.1 million people, while Trump had 13.5 million. On Thursday, the candidates debated mostly over health care, energy policy and how Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. Both candidates also had an exchange words over the business endeavours of Biden's son.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor