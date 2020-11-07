US elections: Twitter out of control, says Trump after more tweets flagged

has flagged more tweets from US President that spread false claims about election fraud, forcing Trump to say that has gone out of control.

Trump tweeted eight times on Thursday night and saw fully half of the tweets restricted by

New tweets that were barred included the allegation that election observers were prevented from entering counting stations in Philadelphia and Detroit, a claim contradicted by direct testimony from observers in both cities, reports The Verge.

"Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!" Trump said in a tweet.

The micro-blogging platform said that the action "is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy, and as is standard with this warning, we will significantly restrict engagements on these tweets".

Two of the tweets had broadcast clips from Trump's recent press conference, in which he made baseless claims of election fraud.

Overall, Trump tweeted 30 times since Tuesday evening, and 12 of those tweets have now been labeled.

Both Twitter and Facebook are busy flagging Trump posts claiming 'big wins' and 'voting fraud' as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, a key state with 20 electoral votes.

