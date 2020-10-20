US First Lady Melania Trump to join Prez at his Pennsylvania rally today

-
With the US Presidential election just 15 days away, First Lady Melania Trump will be joining President Donald Trump at his Erie, Pennsylvania, rally on Tuesday evening, CNN reported.
A White House official has been reported that this will be Melania's first in-person appearance at a campaign event outside of the Republican National Convention speech at the White House that was held in August.
Citing a source familiar with Trump's schedule, CNN said that the First Lady is not expected to give solo remarks at Tuesday's Pennsylvania event nor does she have any upcoming appearances or travel related to the campaign on her calendar for the foreseeable future.
This comes weeks after Melania and Donald Trump were tested positive for coronavirus.
