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Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy may launch another institutional share sale next fiscal

Adani Energy may launch another institutional share sale next fiscal

Adani Energy Solutions has shareholder approval to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through shares in one or more tranches

Adani Energy Solutions

Shares of the firm, which is the largest private sector power transmission company in India, have jumped ‌more than ​60% so far in 2026 (Photo: Company Website)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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India's Adani Energy Solutions may launch another share sale for institutional ​investors by early next fiscal year, after securing ₹3,500 crore (about $367 million) in a similar fundraise this week, two ‌sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Companies belonging to billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate have raised about $4.75 billion over the last eight months through QIPs and rights issues to fund expansion and reduce debt.

The group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, raised $1.58 billion via a QIP earlier this month and $2.8 billion through a rights issue. Another group company, Adani Power, plans to raise up to $1.57 billion through a QIP.

 

This marks the biggest capital raise from the group since ‌a short seller's allegations roiled its shares in 2023.

Adani Energy Solutions has shareholder approval to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through shares in one or more tranches.

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If market conditions remain favourable, the company may go for the entire remaining quantum in the next tranche, the sources said.

"After such a strong response, the company may tap the QIP ​market again towards the end of this financial year or early next FY," one ‌of the sources said.

India's fiscal year runs April through March.

The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to ​media. ‌Adani Energy Solutions did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Mutual funds ‌and insurance companies were the biggest buyers of Adani Energy Solutions' shares in this week's fundraise, according to a company statement, with ‌the ​firm receiving offers ​totalling three times its target.

Shares of the firm, which is the largest private sector power transmission company in India, have jumped ‌more than ​60% so far in 2026. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Adani Adani Group share sales

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:56 AM IST