AEIM to invest ₹10,000 cr in Raipur's semiconductor plant by 2030

AEIM to invest ₹10,000 cr in Raipur's semiconductor plant by 2030

Chennai-based Artificial Electronics Intelligent Materials Limited (AEIML), in a statement on the development, said the investment in Chattisgarh is supported by the state's industrial policy

semiconductor

Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Semiconductor material and electronic components maker AEIM plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in its Raipur-based facility by 2030, the company said on Monday.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it has been allotted 11.28 acre of prime industrial land by Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran (NRDA) in Kosala Industrial Park, Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for setting up its semiconductor materials manufacturing facility.

"The construction of the state-of-the-art facility will commence with immediate effect. The company is utilising advanced post-tensioned slab technology to expedite the construction process, targeting completion of the first phase by May 2026," the filing said.

 

Chennai-based Artificial Electronics Intelligent Materials Limited (AEIML), in a statement on the development, said the investment in Chattisgarh is supported by the state's industrial policy, which has a provision for a capital subsidy of up to 40 per cent.

"This state-of-the-art facility will establish Raipur as a recognised semiconductor hub in India. With our planned investment of Rs 10,000 crore by 2030, we expect to generate over 4,000 direct high-skilled jobs, nurture engineering talent, and drive substantial economic growth in the region," AEIM Executive Director Vishaal Nandam said.

The new facility will focus on advanced semiconductor materials, including sapphire ingots and wafers, and next-generation electronic substrates, the statement said.

"Commercial production at the Raipur facility is slated to begin in Q3 2026, positioning AEIM as one of central India's most ambitious high-tech manufacturing initiatives," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

