Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NLB Services forays into GCC, targets $200 mn revenue over next 5 years

NLB Services forays into GCC, targets $200 mn revenue over next 5 years

The company also announced the appointment of Abhilash Raghavan as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of its GCC vertical

NLB Services

NLB Services on Monday announced its foray into the Global Capability Centre (GCC) segment. Image: X@nlbsinc

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services on Monday announced its foray into the Global Capability Centre (GCC) segment and is eyeing $200 million revenue over the next five years, a senior company executive has said.

The company also announced the appointment of Abhilash Raghavan as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of its GCC vertical, who will lead global business strategy and accelerate growth across priority markets.

Raghavan will help establish and scale operations across India and other key markets across North America, Asia, the UK and Europe.

"India continues to be at the forefront of major GCC expansions globally. We have built a strong and trusted presence in the GCC ecosystem by consistently delivering transformative outcomes for global enterprises," NLB Services SVP and APAC Head Varun Sachdeva told PTI.

 

"Over the next five years, we are aiming to generate around $200 million in revenue through our GCC-as-a-Service venture," he added.

Also Read

semiconductors chipmakers

MiPhi launches India's first locally designed, manufactured enterprise SSDs

eyes, eyeball

Sam Altman's eyeball-scanning identification technology expands to UK

Pankaj Mitra bessemer

Bessemer names Pankaj Mitra as partner to bolster India investments

Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Huang unveils new tech to keep global AI expansion going

Amit Kalra, managing director and head of Swiss Re Global Business Solutions

India to soon have about 50% of Swiss Re's global tech talent: Amit Kalrapremium

Initially, for the GCC venture, the company will focus on mid-market Fintech, BFSI, Retail, and Pharmaceutical industries, which are navigating rapid digital transformation and seeking efficient, scalable solutions. "These areas present a strong fit for our tech-enabled GCC offerings," he added.

Raghavan said, "By leveraging innovative strategies and deep domain expertise, we aim to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence for organisations worldwide."  He said NLB Services GCCs will be 'up and about' by the October-December quarter in India, and will expand to other countries as well.

"Initially, it will be in India because the country has the edge, having the talent, but if a customer is looking for other markets, we're happy to help set up there (overseas) as well," Raghavan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sajith Sivanandan

Sajith Sivanandan to take charge as Tata Digital CEO from September 2025

Larsen & Toubro

L&T bets big on data centers, defence push; cautious on nuclear and thermal

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells 683 units worth over ₹1k cr in Hyderabad project

B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star

Blue Star expects AC sales to rise around 20% on tax cut boost, says MD

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani denies 'fraud' allegations after Bank of India's move

Topics : global technology global technology industry Digital technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayAmit Shah Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar ResignationYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon