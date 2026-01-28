Amazon's global layoffs likely to impact nearly 500-700 jobs in India

Global technology major Amazon’s latest round of job cuts will also have a bearing on its India operations, with around 500–700 employees expected to be impacted, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Amazon has announced yet another round of layoffs. This time, the company is gearing up to lay off around 16,000 employees globally. This comes on the back of 14,000 employees being laid off in October last year.

In India, the impact is expected to be felt among teams at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and retail operations as well.

According to a BBC report, Amazon confirmed the layoffs and added that this was part of its plan to reduce bureaucracy at the firm.

India has emerged as one of Amazon’s key global talent hubs over the past decade, housing large engineering, product development and operations teams that support both domestic and international markets.

According to the website Layoffs.fyi, in 2025, almost 269 companies globally laid off 123,941 employees.