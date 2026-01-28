ONGC, RIL partner for deepwater offshore operations on east coast

State-owned explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Reliance Industries (RIL) on Tuesday signed an agreement to share resources for deepwater offshore operations on India’s east coast, particularly across the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin and Andaman offshore, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the agreement, called “path-breaking” by the two firms, they would share onshore and offshore processing facilities, drilling rigs, marine vessels, power, pipelines, logging and well services, among other resources.

The agreement, signed at the ongoing India Energy Week (IEW) event in Goa, is likely to enable cost optimisation, faster execution and improved asset utilisation as upstream companies aggressively boost deepwater exploration efforts to raise oil and gas production.

The partnership is also expected to improve resource utilisation by reducing duplication and idle capacity across operators, and help in faster execution by improving access to the limited deepwater services available, the companies said.

The collaboration between Reliance and ONGC represents a significant shift from their earlier equation, especially in the KG basin. ONGC had in 2013 accused Reliance of siphoning natural gas worth $1.55 billion from its KG basin block. The legal battle is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

However, the latest resource-sharing agreement between the companies was independent of the gas dispute, which would not be a hindrance to the deal, ONGC’s director (exploration) O P Sinha said. He also added that the oil and gas major is planning to boost exploration efforts, with a key focus on the east coast, including the KG basin, Kaveri, Mahanadi and Andaman blocks.

Separately, ONGC is looking at partnering with ExxonMobil for bidding in the upcoming Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) bidding round, or OALP-X, he said. The company expects exploration capital expenditure for the current financial year (2025–26) to stand at around ₹10,000 crore, Sinha added.