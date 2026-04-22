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Amazon targeted 32,000 bad actors, seized 15 mn counterfeits in 2025

Amazon's first Trustworthy Shopping Experience Report outlines efforts to tackle counterfeits, scams, and fake reviews using AI and global enforcement actions

Amazon

Amazon said its Counterfeit Crimes Unit has pursued more than 32,000 bad actors through lawsuits and criminal referrals across 14 countries since 2020 | Image: Bloomberg

Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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E-commerce major Amazon on Wednesday released its first Trustworthy Shopping Experience Report, detailing measures to protect customers, sellers and brands across its global marketplace.
 
The report highlights Amazon’s efforts across anti-counterfeiting, product safety, scam prevention, review integrity and organised retail crime.
 
The company said its approach is built on four pillars: proactive controls, advanced risk detection tools, holding bad actors accountable and collaboration with industry and law enforcement agencies.
 
Amazon said its Counterfeit Crimes Unit has pursued more than 32,000 bad actors through lawsuits and criminal referrals across 14 countries since 2020.
 
In 2025 alone, the company identified, seized and disposed of over 15 million counterfeit products. It also worked with partners to intercept millions of stolen goods linked to organised retail crime.
 

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The company emphasised the role of artificial intelligence in detecting fraud early.
 
In one instance, its systems blocked counterfeit listings targeting a viral product eight days before the brand owner reported the issue.
 
Amazon also said all new sellers must now complete a verification process before being allowed to sell on the platform.
 
In 2025, Amazon shut down more than 100 websites linked to review fraud and scams.
 
Legal action led to over 40 fake review brokers ceasing operations. The company also increased phishing URL takedowns by more than 10 per cent and prevented millions of scam calls impersonating Amazon.
 
Amazon said it analyses more than 90 million customer interactions each week, including reviews, complaints and customer service contacts, to identify and address issues.
 
The company said more than 2.7 billion product units have been verified as genuine through its Transparency programme, which includes over 90,000 brands.
 
Its Intellectual Property Accelerator has helped more than 33,000 brands secure trademarks across 35 countries, while the Patent Evaluation Express programme resolves disputes in about 30 days.
 
Rohan Oommen, vice president of worldwide customer and partner trust, said the company is focused on protecting all stakeholders while enabling sellers to grow.
 
He added that tools such as the Account Health Dashboard provide sellers with transparency into compliance and performance metrics.
 
The report underscores Amazon’s continued investment in technology and enforcement mechanisms to ensure a safe and reliable shopping environment, while maintaining trust among customers, brands and sellers. 

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Topics : Amazon Amazon India Scam Counterfeit components Counterfeiters India ecommerce market

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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