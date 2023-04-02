close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amul revenue grew by 18.5% in FY23 to Rs 55,055 cr on better demand

In a statement, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) said it has registered a provisional turnover of Rs 55,055 crore for the financial year 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amul

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GCMMF, which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, on Sunday said its revenue grew by 18.5 per cent last fiscal to Rs 55,055 crore on better demand.

In a statement, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) said it has registered a provisional turnover of Rs 55,055 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The turnover growth of 18.5 per cent is largely due to demand for branded consumer products, it added.

"Our fresh products grew by 21 per cent with a contribution of 50 per cent to the GCMMF turnover and ice cream range grew by 41 per cent.

"Our consumer products have registered a growth of 23 per cent YOY with products such as cheese, butter, UHT milk, milk beverages, paneer, cream, buttermilk and dahi having grown at 20-40 per cent," GCMMF said.

The provisional unduplicated group turnover of member unions of the Amul group has crossed Rs 72,000 crore (USD 9 billion) last fiscal.

Also Read

Amul's utterly butterly supply melts; eateries switch to alternatives

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat

Amul Gold, buffalo milk rates rise by Rs 2/litre everywhere, except Gujarat

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

GCMMF turnover up 18% in FY23 to Rs 55,055 cr, eyes trillion rupees by 2025

Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar

Google faces $4.2 bn advertising lawsuit by publishers for lost revenue

DVC registers 'highest' power generation at 43.32 bn units in FY23

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle sales jump 49% to 97,584 units in March

With a focus of increasing our distribution across top 400 towns in terms of population, GCMMF is increasing its network of 82 branch and warehouse infrastructure to more than 100 in 2023-24, while also increasing the distributors and retail universe in these towns.

The 18 member unions of GCMMF with farmer member strength of more than 36 lakh across 18,600 villages of Gujarat are procuring on an average 270 lakhs litres of milk per day.

To meet milk and milk product demand in major metros of India, the member unions of GCMMF have set up a network of 98 dairy plants.

GCMMF is investing in new product categories such as organic foods, high protein products, probiotic range, fresh sweets as it aims to transition from India's largest dairy brand to India's largest Food and Beverages FMCG company.

Shamalbhai Patel, Chairman, GCMMF, emphasized the fact that the mantra of rapid expansion has clearly yielded rich dividends for GCMMF.

"Based on estimated growth in market demand for Amul products and our future marketing efforts, GCMMF plans to achieve sales turnover of Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2025 and further grow with a compound annual growth rate of more than 20 per cent over the next seven years...," Patel said.

The growth will be backed by higher milk procurement, continuous expansion in terms of adding new markets, launching of new products, and adding new milk processing capacities across India, the Chairman said.

Jayen Mehta, in-charge Managing Director, GCMMF said that "We have achieved volume sales growth in all product categories.

"Pouch milk which is the highest turnover product has shown volume growth in double digit apart from this, our products like butter, ghee, Ice Cream, UHT milk, flavored milk, Paneer, and fresh cream have also shown double-digit growth.

Topics : Tax Revenue | Amul | GCMMF

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

GCMMF turnover up 18% in FY23 to Rs 55,055 cr, eyes trillion rupees by 2025

Amul
3 min read
Premium

Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho
4 min read

Google faces $4.2 bn advertising lawsuit by publishers for lost revenue

Google
2 min read

DVC registers 'highest' power generation at 43.32 bn units in FY23

Dams
2 min read

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle sales jump 49% to 97,584 units in March

Suzuki Motorcycle V Storm SX. PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Power, Adani raise electricity tariff for customers in Mumbai

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited
2 min read

PM Modi hails SAIL for its best ever annual production in 2022-2023

SAIL
3 min read

Adani share block deal aids FPI investment in equities turn positive in Mar

Adani
3 min read
Premium

India Inc upbeat on sales, may increase capex, hiring in FY24: CEO survey

India Inc credit quality
4 min read

UltraTech Cement FY23 production grows by 12.4% to 105.7 million tonnes

Dalmia Bharat, Binani cement, Ultra Tech cement, National Company Law Tribunal , NCLT,Deloitte ,Murli Cement and Kalyanpur Cement, JSW Cement,
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon