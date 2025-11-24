Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Apollo Hospitals opens new 400-bed quaternary care facility in Pune

Apollo Hospitals opens new 400-bed quaternary care facility in Pune

Apollo Hospitals has inaugurated its newest quaternary care centre in Pune, expanding its western India network with advanced specialties, digital systems, and high-acuity services

Apollo Hospitals

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Hospitals on Monday inaugurated its newest healthcare facility in Swargate, Pune, marking its third hospital in Maharashtra and an expansion of its network in western India.
 
The quaternary care hospital will begin operations with 250 beds as part of a phased rollout, with plans to scale up to its full 400-bed capacity.
 
Prathap C Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman, said the expansion aligns with the company’s focus on delivering advanced, affordable care in line with the government’s “Heal in India – Heal by India” vision.
 
The new facility reflects Apollo’s broader strategy to address rising healthcare demand in Pune, one of India’s fastest-growing urban and technology hubs. Executive Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy said the hospital continues the group’s long-standing emphasis on clinical excellence and improving access to quality care.
 
 
How will the new Pune hospital strengthen Apollo’s national network?

  Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, noted that the Pune centre is a key addition to Apollo’s national network and will help strengthen high-end quaternary care services in the region. The centre will also collaborate with local clinical talent and integrate Apollo’s digital health ecosystem to support advanced care delivery.
 
What medical standards and protocols guide the new facility? 
According to Group CEO and President Madhu Sasidhar, the hospital has been developed around evidence-based protocols and patient safety standards, with an emphasis on quality outcomes and consistency across departments.
 
What specialty services will Apollo Hospitals Pune offer?
  Apollo Hospitals Pune will offer a range of speciality services including cardiac sciences, organ transplants, orthopaedics, oncology, and mother-and-child care. The facility features modular operating theatres, robotic surgery systems such as the Da Vinci Xi and Mako platforms, advanced critical care units, and comprehensive cancer treatment infrastructure including digital PET-CT and LINAC radiotherapy.
 
How is the facility equipped to handle high-acuity and critical care? 
The hospital is also equipped with more than 100 critical care beds, dedicated neonatal and paediatric ICUs, and a technology-enabled environment featuring IoT-based monitoring systems, telemedicine, and mobile app-based patient services.
 
Apollo Hospitals Pune is positioned to serve as a regional centre for complex, high-acuity care, backed by a multidisciplinary team of specialists and integrated clinical systems designed to support continuity of care across the patient journey.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

