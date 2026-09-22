Binance invests $100 mn in Circle, expands partnership to promote USDC

Global crypto player Binance infused a $100 million equity investment in stablecoin issuer Circle on Tuesday. The investment follows the expansion and renewal of the company’s strategic partnership to promote USD Coin (USDC) across Binance’s global platform.

USDC is a cryptocurrency stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Group.

The new arrangement has a term of five years, Binance said.

“Under the expanded partnership, Binance will promote USDC across its global platform, especially in emerging markets. Circle will provide the infrastructure services that support holding and using USDC,” the crypto firm added.

Binance has more than 300 million users across more than 100 countries.

In India, the company registered itself with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) in 2024, following which it resumed operations after a gap of six months.

“Circle has earned its place as one of the most credible issuers in the world spanning USDC, Arc and the infrastructure reshaping how value moves across borders. Our $100 million investment and five-year commitment represent long-duration conviction,” said Richard Teng, co-chief executive officer (CEO) of Binance.

“Binance has built one of the largest and most dynamic platforms in the world for using digital currency, creating the internet’s largest financial super app, and becoming the most widely used wallets in the world for dollar stablecoins. Together, we see incredible opportunities to leverage USDC to expand dollar access, support savings and investment with innovative digital asset products, and reach people and businesses throughout global emerging markets,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle.