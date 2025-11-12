Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / IRB Infra Q2 profit up 41% on higher toll revenues and InvIT gains

IRB Infra Q2 profit up 41% on higher toll revenues and InvIT gains

The infrastructure firm's Q2 FY26 profit rose to Rs 140 crore as toll revenues grew 11% and InvIT-related gains boosted total income

IRB Infrastructure Developers

In the first half of the current financial year, the company's revenue stood at Rs 3,849 crore, up 11.95 per cent, while its profit stood at Rs 343 crore, up 43.13 per cent.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra) today posted a 41 per cent growth in net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26) at Rs 140 crore amid an 11 per cent growth in the company’s toll revenue.
 
The aggregate toll revenue of the company and its private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) joint venture, IRB Infrastructure Trust, during the quarter stood at Rs 1,667 crore as against Rs 1,503 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
 
What drove IRB Infra’s profit growth in Q2 FY26? 
Virendra Mhaiskar, chairperson and managing director, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said: “The first half of the year, particularly Q2, continued to demonstrate strong momentum in toll revenue growth, despite a severe and extended monsoon period. This strengthens our confidence that growth will further accelerate in the coming quarters, supported by the ongoing pace of consolidation.”
 
 
The company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,751 crore, up 10.41 per cent. The revenue was helped by gains on InvITs and related assets as per fair value measurement and dividend and interest income from InvITs and related assets.

How did InvIT-related income affect IRB Infra’s results? 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 974 crore, up 4 per cent.
 
During the quarter ended September, IRB Infra completed the sale of three assets. “This has enabled us to unlock approximately Rs 5,000 crore of equity in the private InvIT, positioning us to pursue further opportunities of around Rs 15,000 crore in the sector. These developments keep us firmly on track to achieve an asset base of Rs 1.4 trillion over the next three years,” Mhaiskar said.
 
How did IRB Infra perform in H1 FY26? 
In the first half of the current financial year, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 3,849 crore, up 11.95 per cent, while its profit stood at Rs 343 crore, up 43.13 per cent. Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined 17 per cent, while its profit dipped 30.45 per cent.
 

Topics : IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB Infrastructure Q2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

