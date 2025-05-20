Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI gives nod to Temasek's minority acquisition of Haldiram Snacks Food

CCI gives nod to Temasek's minority acquisition of Haldiram Snacks Food

Temasek's subsidiary Jongsong will acquire under 10% stake in Haldiram Snacks Food, now consolidated under HSFPL following a major FMCG merger in April

Haldiram

Photo: Shutterstock

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of a minority stake in Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited (HSFPL) by Jongsong Investments Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Temasek Holdings. 
The deal involves Jongsong acquiring less than 10 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Indian packaged foods company.
 
Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, holds a diversified portfolio spanning sectors such as transportation, financial services, technology, consumer goods, life sciences, agri-food, and credit.
 
Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd, incorporated in December 2022, currently has no active business operations. “The Target (including its affiliates) will be engaged in the manufacture and sale of packaged food products in India, such as snacks, sweets, ready-to-eat products, dairy products, bakery products, chocolates, and non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages,” the CCI stated in a press release.
 
 

Haldiram merger and restructuring 

In April this year, Haldiram Snacks Private Ltd (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd (Nagpur) officially merged to form HSFPL, a unified entity consolidating their FMCG businesses. The merger was announced by CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani on LinkedIn.

Also Read

PremiumIBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

MCA may amend IBC to scrap prior CCI approval for insolvency bids

gavel

New cost norms to aid accurate checks on predatory pricing, says CCI chief

PremiumCompetition commission of India, CCI

CCI to bring new toolkit for curbing cartels in public procurement

GIC

Singapore's GIC seeks approval from CCI for 2.14% stake in IPO-bound Groww

SHARE, acquisition

CCI clears Knowledge Realty's acquisition of Blackstone, Sattva entities

 
“A new chapter begins in the Haldiram story, and it’s a significant one,” Chutani posted, highlighting the strategic importance of bringing the two regional units together.
 
He described the formation of HSFPL as “not just a merger” but a “fresh start” that combines legacy with a shared vision for the future. 
 
The merger received all requisite regulatory approvals in 2023, including clearances from the CCI and respective benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
 
Under the new structure, the Delhi-based unit holds a majority 56 per cent stake in HSFPL, while the Nagpur arm owns the remaining 44 per cent.
 

Temasek among key strategic investors 

In March this year, Haldiram’s onboarded three strategic investors: Temasek, Alpha Wave Global, and International Holding Company (IHC). While financial details of the investment were not officially disclosed, industry estimates peg the deal’s valuation at around $10 billion (approx. ₹85,000 crore), making it one of the largest transactions in India’s packaged food industry.
 
“We are taking meaningful steps toward something bigger. From Indian kitchens to global shelves, we are expanding our reach while staying true to everything that makes Haldiram’s special,” Chutani wrote in his April post.
   

More From This Section

PremiumThe Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital's impairment surges to Rs 3,072 crore in FY25, profit up 4%

PremiumTarun Garg

Focusing on exports over domestic discounts, says Hyundai India COO

PremiumThe volume of loan disbursals by FACE member companies rose 21.3 per cent to 56.4 million loans in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), up from 46.5 million in H1FY24, data shows. Disbursals were also higher by 9.5 per cent, rising from 51.5 million in H

CreditAccess Grameen eyes 15% retail finance share by FY28 amid MFI stress

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

JLR aims to double India biz in 3-4 years, expand products, network

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank likely to report loss in Q4 weighed by accounting lapses

Topics : CCI Temasek Holdings Haldiram's Merger and Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon