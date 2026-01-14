Coca-Cola reshuffle puts India head under new global CEO Henrique Braun

The Coca-Cola Company on Wednesday announced a series of leadership changes in the company, effective from March 31, 2026.

The company is creating two new market groupings reporting to incoming chief executive officer (CEO) Henrique Braun. The groupings “are designed to enhance focus on markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East,” a release said.

Under this, Sanket Ray, president, India and Southwest Asia operating unit, will now also oversee Greater China and Mongolia, and Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Eurasia and Middle East; ASEAN and South Pacific; and Africa markets will be overseen by Claudia Lorenzo, who will also serve as president of the EME operating unit. She is currently chief of staff to Chairman and CEO James Quincey and the former president of the ASEAN and South Pacific operating unit.

Further, the company has created a new role of chief digital officer. Sedef Salingan Sahin, who currently serves as president of the company’s Eurasia and Middle East operating unit, will take on this position, reporting to Braun.

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to announce its December-quarter and full-year results on February 10.