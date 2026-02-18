Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SAIL moves court after CCI flags suspected cartelisation in steel industry

SAIL moves court after CCI flags suspected cartelisation in steel industry

SAIL has sought detailed findings from the CCI after the regulator indicated suspicion of cartelisation among major steelmakers, prompting the PSU to initiate legal steps

steelmakers, steel

According to a 6 January report by news agency Reuters, 28 steel companies have been found in the alleged breach of antitrust law.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has approached the court and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking detailed findings in the alleged steel cartelisation case. The company has received a notice from the competition watchdog and the CCI has concluded that there is suspicion of cartelisation, a senior industry executive told Business Standard but asked not to be named.
 
He said the company has not yet been provided with the detailed reasoning behind the regulator’s conclusions and SAIL has initiated legal steps to obtain the material.
 
“Since no details are available from CCI, there is a confidentiality ring that is being created. SAIL has approached the court and CCI. Then CCI will be providing detailed information on how they have come up with this. Only after looking at that, we can say (anything),” he said.
 
 
Business Standard had earlier reported that an investigation by CCI has found that Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL, along with several other steelmakers, allegedly entered into anti-competitive agreements to collude on prices.
 
According to a 6 January report by news agency Reuters, 28 steel companies have been found in the alleged breach of antitrust law. The CCI investigation has also held 56 senior executives liable for price collusion over varying periods between 2015 and 2023, the report said.

Also Read

Mother Dairy

Rising temperatures to drive 30% growth in Mother Dairy's summer sales

The BharatGen ‘Param2' multilingual AI model is set to be showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026

BharatGen unveils Param2 17B multilingual MoE model under sovereign AI push

FedEX

FedEx to invest ₹2,500 cr in automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport

Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho's whole-time director and chief technology officer

How Meesho's co-founder built e-commerce for price-conscious Indiapremium

steelmakers, steel

Steel stocks SAIL, Tata, JSL, JSW, Jindal gain up to 2%; here's why

 
The executive added that SAIL would respond substantively only after examining the report. “Unless we know the report, how they are reaching that conclusion, it is difficult to comment,” he said.
 
Under the Competition Act, cartelisation, which is defined as agreements between competing enterprises to fix prices, limit supply or control markets, is presumed to have an appreciable adverse effect on competition. Such agreements are void under Section 3 of the Act.
 
If the CCI’s findings are upheld in the final order, companies and executives could face significant monetary penalties under competition law.

More From This Section

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Central Park unveils ₹1,200-cr luxury project Belanova along Sohna Road

Blinkit

Case filed against Blinkit for selling knives beyond legal blade size

Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith

Microsoft on track to invest $50 billion by end of decade, says Brad Smith

Larsen & Toubro

L&T, Nvidia to set up gigawatt-scale AI data centre infrastructure in India

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip partners with OpenAI to improve AI-led travel bookings

Topics : SAIL Company News Steel sector Steel producers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance