Home / Companies / News / Foxconn buys Rs 267 cr worth equipment to make iPhone 16 Pro in India

Foxconn buys Rs 267 cr worth equipment to make iPhone 16 Pro in India

According to reports, the procurement has been done to add capacity in Foxconn's Tamil Nadu unit for manufacturing iPhone 16 Pro series smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

The supply of devices is expected to start late this month or early November.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has procured equipment worth $ 31.8 million (about Rs 267 crore) for its India factory as it gears up to start manufacturing of iPhone 16 Pro Series at its Tamil Nadu unit, according to a regulatory filing and industry sources.

This is the first time Apple's high-end iPhone Pro series will be made in a country other than China.

In a filing, Foxconn said, "Subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited announces obtaining of machinery equipment" with a total transaction amount of " $ 31,804,528.45" from "APPLE OPERATIONS LIMITED".

According to sources, the procurement has been done to add capacity in Foxconn's Tamil Nadu unit for manufacturing iPhone 16 Pro series smartphones.

 

Apple earlier this month announced that it will begin to roll out its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series soon.

The supply of devices is expected to start late this month or early November.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

