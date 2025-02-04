Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GIC Re board of directors approves setting up wholly owned subsidiary in UK

GIC Re board of directors approves setting up wholly owned subsidiary in UK

The company has no minimum capital requirement and can be set up with a capital of £1. The corporation will initially subscribe to the minimum capital as may be necessary, at face value

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)'s board of directors has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary—GIC Re, India Service Company—in the United Kingdom.
 
The new company will be promoted by the corporation and incorporated as per applicable UK laws.
 
"The approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for the formation of the wholly owned subsidiary shall be sought before making the investment, and directives as per Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Directions, 2022, shall be complied with," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The company has no minimum capital requirement and can be set up with a capital of £1. The corporation will initially subscribe to the minimum capital as may be necessary, at face value.
 
 
Currently, GIC Re's group includes subsidiary companies such as GIC Re South Africa, GIC Re Corporate Member, London, and GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC, Moscow.

Also Read

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

GIC Re Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 16% to Rs 1,860.76 crore

US China, US China flag

US-China trade war may open new opportunities for Indian exporters

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have stepped up buying in the equity market in August, deploying a net Rs 48,347 crore, the highest in three months. The surge in DII inflows came amid softening of foreign institutional investor (FII) investm

DIIs close India Inc ownership gap with foreign portfolio investors

telecom spectrum

Trai recommends opening up key 5G spectrum band for upcoming auctions

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JB pharma, JB pharma logo

JB Chemicals Q3 results: Profit rises 21.6% to Rs 162 cr, revenue up 14%

 
It has branch offices in London and Kuala Lumpur. In April 2018, a syndicate fully capitalised by GIC Re became operational at Lloyd's of London. This syndicate is expected to scale up over the next few quarters towards achieving the medium-term management objective of a 60:40 (domestic: international) risk portfolio composition.
 
Additionally, GIC Re has 100 per cent subsidiaries in South Africa, Russia, and the United Kingdom, along with associate companies in Bhutan, Singapore, and India. GIC Re transacts business across 137 countries.
 
The corporation reported a 6.8 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1,621.35 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year-ago period, driven by narrowing underwriting losses and premium growth. The net premium rose by 18 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 9,281.03 crore.
 
The underwriting loss of the company dropped to Rs 582.4 crore in the October-December period of FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 1,547.6 crore last year.
 
The combined ratio of the reinsurer dropped to 107.83 per cent in Q3 FY25 from 120.47 per cent in Q3 FY24. The solvency ratio increased to 352 per cent from 294 per cent in the year-ago period.
 

More From This Section

deal

Tata Communications, CoRover.ai partner for sovereign AI solutions in India

SEBI

Sebi penalises DB Realty, 7 others for misrepresenting financial statements

Overseas fundraising by Indian firms is experiencing a robust revival in 2024, following a lacklustre 2023. This resurgence is primarily driven by strong demand for high-yield bonds from international investors amid improving liquidity conditions an

NaBFID raises Rs 5,000 crore via 15-year bonds at 7.25% cut-off rate

Titan

Titan net profit largely flat in Q3 FY25 due to cut in customs duty

Jindal Steel and Power Logo (Photo: Jindal Stel and Power)

Jindal Steel and Power, 2 other companies win coal gasification incentive

Topics : GIC results GIC Re General Insurance Corporation of India GIC Re General Insurance Corp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon