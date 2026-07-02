GovTech company CSM Technologies debuts on BSE and NSE main boards

CSM Technologies Ltd, the Bhubaneswar-headquartered multinational GovTech company, on Thursday achieved a major milestone by making its debut on the main boards of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The listing followed the successful completion of the company's initial public offering (IPO). The ceremonial listing at the BSE was marked by the traditional ringing of the listing gong in the presence of the company's leadership, board members, senior executives and distinguished guests.

The occasion was celebrated as a landmark event for Odisha's technology sector, with industry observers describing it as a defining moment that could encourage greater investment in the state's rapidly expanding startup and digital innovation ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Priyadarshi Pany, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of CSM Technologies, said the listing represented much more than the company's entry into the stock market. "Today is far more than a stock market listing. It is the coming of age of Odisha's technology aspirations. From our humble beginnings in Bhubaneswar to serving governments and enterprises across continents, this journey has been powered by the unwavering trust of our customers, investors, employees and partners," he said.

He maintained that becoming a listed company on both the BSE and NSE brings greater responsibility to deliver sustained innovation, expand the company's global footprint and create long-term value for all stakeholders while remaining rooted in the values that have shaped its growth.

Founded in Bhubaneswar, CSM Technologies has grown into a global GovTech enterprise with operations spanning 20 cities across 14 countries. Over the years, it has built expertise in enabling digital transformation for governments and enterprises through advanced technologies such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), smart governance, MiningTech, AgriTech and citizen-centric digital services.

The company has established itself as a leading provider of mission-critical digital platforms across multiple sectors, including mining, agriculture, taxation, transport, healthcare, education, public finance, land administration, utilities and citizen services.

CSM has focused on helping governments improve efficiency, transparency and service delivery while enhancing citizen engagement by integrating emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced analytics and cloud computing into governance systems.

According to the company, the IPO attracted encouraging participation from investors across various categories, signalling confidence in its business model and future growth strategy. The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be utilised to meet working capital requirements, repay debt and pursue strategic inorganic growth opportunities, enabling the company to strengthen its technology capabilities and expand its international presence.

Industry experts believe the successful listing is expected to further strengthen Bhubaneswar's position as one of India's emerging technology destinations. "The development could encourage greater investor interest in Odisha-based technology companies while inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to build globally competitive enterprises from the state," they said.

The IPO sought to raise ₹145.78 crore through the issuance of new equity shares priced at ₹113 each. The company issued a total of 1.29 crore equity shares, while retail investors were required to apply for a minimum lot of 132 shares.

As one of the few technology firms from Odisha to achieve a mainboard listing, CSM's market debut is a milestone that showcases the growing maturity of the state's innovation ecosystem and its ability to produce globally scalable digital enterprises.