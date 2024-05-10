Business Standard
Indian GenAI platform Hanooman goes live in 98 global languages

The platform is presently accessible for free, and the premium subscription plan will be launched later this year, said the company

3AI Holding - SML partnership aims to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within the first year of launch. (Photo posted by @ArjunPrasad_QX on X)

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Homegrown generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platform Hanooman went live in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages, on Friday.

Developed by 3AI Holding Limited and Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare (SML) India, the conversational AI platform aims to reach 200 million users within its first year of launch.
Apart from translation, the platform will also allow users to perform other tasks such as chatting, coding, and tutoring, among others.

“Hanooman represents a new era of AI innovation in India. With its launch, we aim to impact the lives of 200 million users within the first year alone. Eighty per cent of Indians can’t use English, hence, Hanooman’s capabilities to support Indian languages will bring GenAI within everyone's reach in India and open massive opportunities for companies and startups bringing GenAI products to the market,” said Vishnu Vardhan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), SML India.

The platform is presently accessible for free, and the premium subscription plan will be launched later this year, said the company.

It aims to cater to four sectors, including healthcare, governance, financial services, and education.

The platform has partnered with HP, NASSCOM, Yotta, the Telangana government, and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to help understand crucial documents like court orders.

As part of the partnership, Yotta will provide GPU cloud infrastructure to run the platform in India.

Additionally, the company has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) startups, will engage with 3,000 colleges, and participate in research programmes across the country.

The 12 Indian languages that the platform currently supports include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Sindhi.

Additionally, it will also have support for global languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, and 80 other languages.

The Hanooman web platform is available for use in India, and users can also download the Android app. The iOS app is expected to be launched soon, said the company.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Healthcare sector

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

