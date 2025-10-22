Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jaguar Land Rover August hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion: Report

Jaguar Land Rover August hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion: Report

JLR started to resume manufacturing earlier this month after an almost six-week shutdown caused by the hack

jaguar land rover tata jlr

The August hack of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India's Tata Motors, cost the British economy 1.9 billion pounds.

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The August hack of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India's Tata Motors, cost the British economy 1.9 billion pounds ($2.55 billion) and affected over 5,000 organisations in the country, an independent cybersecurity body said in a report published on Wednesday.

The report, produced by the Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC), an independent, not for profit organisation made up of industry experts including the former head of Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said losses could be higher if there were unexpected delays to the restoration of production at the vehicle manufacturer to pre-hack levels.

"This incident appears to be the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK, with the vast majority of the financial impact being due to the loss of manufacturing output at JLR and its suppliers," the CMC report said.

 

JLR started to resume manufacturing earlier this month after an almost six-week shutdown caused by the hack. The luxury carmaker has three factories in Britain, which together produce about 1,000 cars per day.

The incident was one of a string of high profile hacks to affect major British companies this year. Retailer Marks & Spencer lost about 300 million pounds (about $400 million) after a breach in April shut down its online services for two months.

Also Read

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

Jaguar Land Rover names Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji as CEO, replacing Mardell

Tejashwi Yadav press conference

Bihar: Tejashwi promises 1 govt job per family, to regularise Jeevika Didis

Mehul Choksi

Belgian Court finds offences extraditable, dismisses Choksi's bias claims

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

Earthquake

Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijayapura

JLR, which analysts estimated was losing around 50 million pounds per week from the shutdown, was provided with a 1.5 billion pound loan guarantee by the British government in late September to help it support suppliers.

The CMC, which is funded by the insurance industry and categorises the financial impact of major cybersecurity incidents affecting British businesses, ranked the JLR hack as a Category 3 systemic event, out of a scale of five.

The CMC's estimate "reflects the substantial disruption to JLR's manufacturing, to its multi-tier manufacturing supply chain, and to downstream organisations including dealerships," the report said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Venu Srinivasan

Tata Trusts battle: Venu Srinivasan named life trustee before end of term

An Indian Navy Project–75, Kalvari-Class submarine deployed at sea. Six are currently operational, with three follow-on vessels slated for production

Naval Group, Mazagon Shipbuilders extend pact for submarine exports

tata sons, bombay house

Industrialist Srinivasan's term renewal at Tata Trusts down to the wire

Netflix

Netflix teams up with Mattel and Hasbro for K-Pop Demon Hunters toys

Google

Google invites Superfans to test upcoming Pixel Phones before public launch

Topics : Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon