ICICI Pru AMC Smallcap Fund reopens for fresh investments from Jan 23

ICICI Prudential AMC will allow fresh subscriptions into its Smallcap Fund from January 23, withdrawing earlier investment caps as smallcap valuations ease amid a broader market correction

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) will resume subscriptions in its ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund from January 23, lifting all earlier investment restrictions.
 
What changes has ICICI Prudential AMC announced for its Smallcap Fund? 
With effect from the reopening date, the fund house will withdraw all caps on investment amounts at the PAN level imposed in March 2024 to manage inflows.
 
Why had asset managers imposed restrictions on smallcap funds earlier? 
Smallcap funds had seen several asset managers impose restrictions on inflows over the past few years amid concerns over valuation excesses and liquidity in the broader market.
 
 
What market conditions influenced the decision to reopen the fund? 
The decision to reopen the ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund comes at a time when the broader market has seen a decline of nearly 7 per cent year-to-date.
 

ICICI Prudential ICICI Prudential AMC AMC Asset Management

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

