Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Raymond Realty launches ₹5,000 crore residential project in Mumbai's Wadala

Raymond Realty launches ₹5,000 crore residential project in Mumbai's Wadala

Raymond Realty has entered the central Mumbai market with a ₹5,000 crore luxury residential project in Wadala, betting on strong end-user demand, rising property values and large-format lifestyle deve

branded residence, housing, real estate

Last month, Raymond launched Invictus by GS, BKC, an ultra-luxury residential project with a revenue potential of ₹2,000 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex | Representative Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raymond Realty has launched a luxury residential project in Mumbai’s Wadala with a gross development potential of ₹5,000 crore. The project, named The Address by GS, Wadala, is spread across a 5.62-acre land parcel and marks the company’s entry into the central Mumbai market.
 
What does the Wadala project mean for Raymond Realty’s growth strategy? 
Harmohan Sahni, chief executive officer of Raymond Realty, said, “The launch of The Address by GS, Wadala, represents a decisive step in our strategy to expand beyond established luxury micro-markets and actively shape Mumbai’s next growth corridors. With an estimated revenue potential of over ₹5,000 crore, this development significantly strengthens our long-term value creation pipeline while reinforcing our asset-light expansion model.”
 
 
What are the key features of The Address by GS, Wadala? 
The development features 31-storey towers offering two- and three-bedroom luxury residences, complemented by a 10,500 square feet high-street retail space, 1.7 lakh square feet of recreational area, including a 45,000 square feet clubhouse, and 50 premium lifestyle amenities, the company noted. The project is RERA-approved.

Also Read

LABDHI LIFESTYLE, REAL ESTATE

Labdhi Lifestyle launches ₹1,000 cr commercial project in Mumbai's BKCpremium

branded residence, housing, real estate

MMR tops India's land mkt with 32 deals, over 500 acres transacted in 2025

Nifty Realty index decline 2-26

Real estate stocks face January chill as index sinks 10%; time to buy?

Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal consolidation

Budget 2026-27: Key challenges for retailers and consumer packaged goodspremium

initial public offerings, IPO

Offer for sale-heavy market listings unlock fresh money for luxury realtypremium

 
How is the Wadala housing market performing? 
Wadala is a premium housing market. In 2025, the micro-market recorded 341 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of ₹975 crore, as per Square Yards Data Intelligence. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, the average property rate in the area stood at ₹49,492 per square foot, up from ₹45,374 per square foot in the same quarter last year.
 
What demand trends does Raymond Realty see in central Mumbai? 
“Wadala’s unparalleled central connectivity, combined with our focus on large-format lifestyle ecosystems, positions this project to deliver strong end-user demand as well as sustained investor returns. As we continue to scale our portfolio across high-quality urban locations, our objective remains clear — to compound growth with execution excellence and disciplined capital deployment,” Sahni added.
 
What other residential projects has Raymond Realty launched recently? 
Last month, Raymond launched Invictus by GS, BKC, an ultra-luxury residential project with a revenue potential of ₹2,000 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Spread across 2 acres, the project is being developed through a redevelopment model.
 

More From This Section

loreal, loreal india

L'Oreal to set up AI-powered BeautyTech GCC in Hyderabad by 2030

BHIM mobile app

BHIM Payments app sees over four-fold jump in monthly transactions in 2025

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda collaborates with IIFCL to boost infrastructure financing

MATTER Motor Works

MATTER Motor Works plans to invest $100 million over next three years

Q3 result

K P Energy Q3 results: Net profit rises 58% to ₹41.35 cr on high revenues

Topics : Raymond Real Estate bandra kurla complex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance