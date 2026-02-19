Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paytm leases 1,400 seats at Enzyme Office Spaces' Sarjapur facility

The 1,400-seat lease highlights rising corporate demand for flexible, tech-enabled workplaces, as Enzyme also signs a major 120,000 sq ft deal with Vyapar

Paytm

The new facility is designed to support Paytm’s expanding teams with premium workplace infrastructure and advanced amenities (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Co-working space operator Enzyme Office Spaces has leased around 1,400 seats to digital payments and financial services firm Paytm at a Grade-A commercial property on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru.
 
The new facility is designed to support Paytm’s expanding teams with premium workplace infrastructure and advanced amenities, including enhanced security systems, expansive collaboration zones and tech-enabled features aimed at boosting productivity within a purpose-built workspace. 
“Working with Paytm allows Enzyme to demonstrate to the other top businesses in India what fully scaled operational workplaces look like and how they are to be delivered. The work facility was handed over and is fully functional with the operational, technological and branding requirements of Paytm. This opportunity enhances our enterprise engagement portfolio and demonstrates varying degrees of our enterprise demand surrounding workplace flexibility and the ability to work efficiently in a modern world,” said Ashish Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Enzyme Office Spaces. 
 
Around the same time, Enzyme leased 120,000 square feet of commercial space to Vyapar at its newly launched centre in the same location. The facility, with a capacity of roughly 3,000 seats, has allocated about 2,200 workstations to Vyapar, while the remaining inventory has been opened up for leasing to other tenants.
 
This deal, the company noted, underscores the growing need among large corporates and fintech giants for strategically adaptable, technologically advanced and easily accessible workspace solutions. Queries from Business Standard to Paytm did not elicit a response as of Thursday evening.

Topics : Paytm Office spaces Bengaluru Office leasing Digital Payments

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

