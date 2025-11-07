Friday, November 07, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PWD to partner with Indian Oil for maintenance and upgrade of flyovers

PWD to partner with Indian Oil for maintenance and upgrade of flyovers

According to officials, a meeting was held between company representatives and the PWD minister, where directions were given to the department to define the modalities of the plan

Indian Oil

"We are planning to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IOC to get support for the government's CSR initiative. The site (flyover) would be handed over to the company for two years for maintenance. Further details are being worked on," sour

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to partner with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to garner support for its CSR initiative 'adopt a flyover' project, sources said on Friday.

Under the initiative, private firms can adopt public infrastructure, taking responsibility for its maintenance, beautification, and cleanliness, in return for limited advertising rights on the adopted structures.

In July this year, a decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma to prepare large infrastructure proposals that align with the public-private partnership (PPP) framework and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The shift in policy comes amid concerns over delays and cost overruns in previous public infrastructure projects due to funding limitations. One of those projects is the 'adopt a flyover' project, based on the PPP model for cleanliness and better care of road infrastructure, officials added.

 

According to officials, a meeting was held between company representatives and the PWD minister, where directions were given to the department to define the modalities of the plan.

Also Read

Samay Raina

SC tells Samay Raina, others to apologise for remarks on differently abled

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Submit proposals for road infra development by Jun 30: UP CM to officials

Tejas Mark 2 challenge: An upgrade to elevate

HAL signs agreement for 113 GE engines for second Tejas Mk1A batch

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Frauds per transaction on the rise since July: RBI DG T Rabi Sankar

E-way bill

Oct e-way Bills soften 4% month-on-month; annual growth holds at 8%

"We are planning to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IOC to get support for the government's CSR initiative. The site (flyover) would be handed over to the company for two years for maintenance. Further details are being worked on," sources said.

For this initiative, PWD has identified 94 flyovers across the national capital where public amenities could be developed beneath the structures.

The new initiative aims to transform these often encroached upon, untidy and neglected areas into vibrant, functional zones that serve public needs and enhance the city's aesthetics, officials added.

As per the plan, public amenities include a primary health clinic, electric vehicle charging stations, playing areas, offices, and even reading rooms and libraries, which are being considered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries bets on volume-led growth, regional expansionpremium

Ayush Bhargava, Head of Business, Exponent Energy

Exponent Energy targets 2-2.5 mn autorickshaws with 24-hr EV retrofit

Birla Corporation

Birla Corporation Q2 net profit at ₹90.48 crore on higher cement sales

Piramal Finance

Piramal Finance hits ₹30,000 cr market cap on debut after PEL mergerpremium

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs promotes 49 people from India as managing directors

Topics : CSR Company News PWDs Indian Oil Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon