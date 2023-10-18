SC summons 2 NCLAT members for defying order, slams 'rot' in tribunal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice against two members of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for defying its orders in a company dispute, saying the case is "an illustration of rot" in the bankruptcy tribunal.

In a case pertaining to the annual general meeting (AGM) of Finolex Cables , NCLAT members Rakesh Kumar and Alok Srivastava on October 13 delivered a judgment in Delhi that supposedly ignored a status quo order passed by the Supreme Court.

"NCLT and NCLAT have got down to a rot now. This case is an illustration of that rot," said the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud while issuing the notice against Kumar and Srivastava.

A bench, which also had justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the two NCLAT members to appear before the Supreme Court on October 30. The court summoned the scrutiniser of the AGM for not following its order.

"The manner in which the NCLAT has passed the directions is unbecoming of a tribunal," said Chandrachud and set aside the tribunal’s order. It referred the matter to be heard afresh by the chairperson's court in NCLAT.

The Supreme Court on October 13 ordered a status quo order in the Finolex Cables AGM. That afternoon, NCLAT delivered a judgment in the case even though they were aware of the court’s order, lawyers told the Supreme Court. The court then asked NCLAT chairperson Ashok Bhushan to conduct an inquiry.

Bhushan’s report was produced before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The two NCLAT members had told Bhushan they were unaware of the Supreme Court's order.

"This order creates an impression that the bench of the NCLAT was apprised of the order for the first time. This prima facie is a falsehood since it has clearly emerged before this court that the NCLAT bench was apprised of the order of this court," said the Supreme Court.

"I am not talking about Justice Ashok Bhushan (NCLAT Chairperson). He is one of the most dignified and disciplined judges I know...but NCLT and NCLAT have got down to a rot now. This case is an illustration of that rot," said Chandrachud.