close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

SC summons 2 NCLAT members for defying order, slams 'rot' in tribunal

A bench, which also had justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the two NCLAT members to appear before the Supreme Court on October 30

ibc

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice against two members of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for defying its orders in a company dispute, saying the case is "an illustration of rot" in the bankruptcy tribunal.

In a case pertaining to the annual general meeting (AGM) of Finolex Cables, NCLAT members Rakesh Kumar and Alok Srivastava on October 13 delivered a judgment in Delhi that supposedly ignored a status quo order passed by the Supreme Court.

"NCLT and NCLAT have got down to a rot now. This case is an illustration of that rot," said the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud while issuing the notice against Kumar and Srivastava.

A bench, which also had justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the two NCLAT members to appear before the Supreme Court on October 30. The court summoned the scrutiniser of the AGM for not following its order.

"The manner in which the NCLAT has passed the directions is unbecoming of a tribunal," said Chandrachud and set aside the tribunal’s order. It referred the matter to be heard afresh by the chairperson's court in NCLAT.

The Supreme Court on October 13 ordered a status quo order in the Finolex Cables AGM. That afternoon, NCLAT delivered a judgment in the case even though they were aware of the court’s order, lawyers told the Supreme Court. The court then asked NCLAT chairperson Ashok Bhushan to conduct an inquiry.

Bhushan’s report was produced before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The two NCLAT members had told Bhushan they were unaware of the Supreme Court's order.

"This order creates an impression that the bench of the NCLAT was apprised of the order for the first time. This prima facie is a falsehood since it has clearly emerged before this court that the NCLAT bench was apprised of the order of this court," said the Supreme Court.

"I am not talking about Justice Ashok Bhushan (NCLAT Chairperson). He is one of the most dignified and disciplined judges I know...but NCLT and NCLAT have got down to a rot now. This case is an illustration of that rot," said Chandrachud.

Also Read

Shares of Finolex Cables jump over 6% after Supreme Court judgement

Supreme Court allows Orbit Electricals to vote in Finolex Cables' AGM

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Prakash Chhabria-led Orbit moves SC over Finolex Cables non-disclosure

InGovern seeks deferment of two resolutions floated by Finolex Cables

Airtel launches CCaaS platform to unify contact centre solutions for firms

India to become world's third largest economy by 2027, says JP Morgan MD

Diagnostic services firm Manipal HealthMap acquires Medcis Pathlabs

Finolex case: SC issues notices to NCLAT judicial member, technical member

Dalmia Polypro to raise $30 mn from US' DFC to build facility in Maha


Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court NCLAT Finolex Cables Companies

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Delhi-Meerut RRTSAirtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon