Swiggy shuts Snacc instant delivery service to refocus on core areas

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has decided to shutter its instant food delivery service Snacc, according to an internal company email accessed by Business Standard. The service was launched via a standalone mobile application in January last year.

“While the product market fit was emerging, the broader economics made it challenging to scale. We want to concentrate all our energies on innovation that drives stronger long-term potential. In line with this, we have taken this decision,” the email read.

The service, which was available in Bengaluru and Gurugram, used a micro-kitchen model and included private labelling. Swiggy did not share any official statement on the development.

The company added that it remains committed to “invest in products and categories which truly innovate and open uncontested market spaces.” It also highlighted the success of Bolt, 99 Store, and the ‘No Added Sugar’ and ‘Food on Train’ categories.

In the same email, Swiggy noted that as a segment, the food delivery business is growing at an 18–20 per cent rate.