TVS Motor gearing up for bigger ride in Europe: Chairman Sudarshan Venu

TVS Motor gearing up for bigger ride in Europe: Chairman Sudarshan Venu

Sharing the roadmap for expansion in the European market, Venu said,'We are starting with Italy, and we'll expand to some other markets as well such as Spain and Portugal'

TVS Motor company

The company will be playing in the European market not just with the TVS Motor's range but also with the British brand Norton | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Milan (Italy)
Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian automotive firm TVS Motor Company is looking to enter more markets in Europe, including Spain and Portugal, as part of its global footprint expansion, according to its Chairman Sudarshan Venu.

The company, which made its debut at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025 here unveiling six new products across ICE and electric powertrains, feels that with an expanding portfolio it is time for it to tap 'industrialised markets', Venu told PTI in an interview.

"I think it is the beginning of TVS' progress towards industrialised markets. Typically, we are focused on emerging markets," he said when asked about the company's focus on Europe.

 

At EICMA 2025, the company showcased the TVS Tangent RR Concept, a supersport bike; electric motorcycle concept TVS eFX three O; TVS M1-S, the company's first electric maxi scooter; TVS Apache RTX 300, a new adventure tourer bike; a born-electric bike TVS X and TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept, an urban sports motorcycle.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is slated to hit the roads in Europe in Q1 2026.

Venu further said, "I think with the expanding product portfolio of TVS, there's an opportunity in industrialised countries as well, where we will definitely work to delight the customer with some exciting products that are catering to these markets."  Sharing the roadmap for expansion in the European market, Venu said,"We are starting with Italy, and we'll expand to some other markets as well such as Spain and Portugal."  The company has already established its foothold in various markets in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN and South Asian regions. In 2024-25, its two-wheeler exports grew 22.8 per cent, reaching 10.9 lakh units, from 10.1 lakh units in the previous year riding on strong performance led by Africa and Latin America. Export had contributed 24 per cent to the company's revenues.

TVS Motor Company President, International Business Peyman Kargar termed Europe as "not just a market" but "a place that celebrates emotion and excellence in mobility" and said the company's participation in EICMA itself marks "the beginning of a bold, new chapter for the company".

The company will be playing in the European market not just with the TVS Motor's range but also with the British brand Norton.

Earlier Venu had stated that Norton bikes would go on sale from March-April next year starting with the UK, Europe, and soon after India and the US.

The India launch is expected in the summer of 2026 - mid year June-July, he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TVS Motor TVS Motor Company automobile manufacturer

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

